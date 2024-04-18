San Bernardino County man found dead in trailer fire was a homicide victim

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a trailer fire in San Bernardino County.

The victim was identified as Justin Wilkinson, 25, from Victorville, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 15, deputies responded to a trailer fire located in the 7800 block of C Street in Hesperia at around 9:37 p.m.

After fire crews extinguished the blaze, Wilkinson’s body was discovered inside the trailer.

Detectives who investigated the body determined his injuries were not from the fire, but that he was assaulted before his death.

A witness, Angel Cardenas, 23, was interviewed by authorities and later identified as the suspect.

The relationship between Cardenas and the victim was not immediately known. The events leading up to the man’s death remain under investigation.

Cardenas was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

