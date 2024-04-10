San Benito man facing drug charges

Apr. 10—A San Benito man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest.

On April 5, police arrested Joshua Morales after a 2:45 p.m. traffic stop in the 200 block of East Business 77 during which he fled on foot.

After officers arrested him, a search found 38 grams of cocaine, 1.15 ounces of marijuana, 3.5 grams of Alprazolam and a gram of THC resin, officials said in a press release.

Police accused Morales of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, cocaine; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3, Alprazolam; delivery of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, THC; evading arrest on foot; and resisting arrest, they said.