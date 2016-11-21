San Antonio police officer fatally shot while writing traffic ticket

csiz: Let me ask this question were the children of former presidents not as special or as important as her son? Answer yes they were she just doesn't want to move there and please be honest for once and admit that. If this was anyone else the entire country would be up in arms that the new presidents family won't be moving into the White House and rightfully so. They think they're above it. Every other child that moved in transfer to a Washington school why is he any better?