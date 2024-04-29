San Antonio police say driver drunk, high, made 'illegal maneuver' in crash killing Amy O

San Antonio police have arrested the man accused of causing a drunken crash that killed popular Lubbock radio DJ Amy O.

The San Antonio Express-News reports 48-year-old Steve Nerio was arrested Sunday, charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with Amy Lee Garza's death.

Garza, 44, was known as Amy O on Lubbock hip-hop station KBTE, 104.9 The Beat, where she hosted afternoons. She died April 20 in San Antonio when the motorcycle she was riding on crashed into a truck, throwing her and the bike's driver to the pavement. Garza, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Nerio, made an "illegal maneuver" while entering U.S. Highway 90 from South General McMullen Drive and crashed into a red tow truck

Nerio initially told police the truck sideswiped the motorcycle, but police do not believe that narrative is consistent with evidence from the scene, the Express-News reported.

An arrest affidavit shows Nerio admitted to drinking alcohol the night of the crash, which happened as Nerio and Garza were returning from Fiesta, an annual festival celebrating San Antonio's culture and heritage, the Express-News reported. A blood test showed an alcohol concentration above the legal limit and the presence of cannabis, cocaine and fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Nerio was apparently released Monday after posting a $150,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police say driver in Amy O crash was high, made illegal maneuver