San Angelo World War 2 Memorial receives $300 from Pay It Forward Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo World War 2 Memorial is the newest recipient of $300 through the KLST Pay It Forward campaign sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Three soldiers of World War II attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the forthcoming San Angelo memorial. Both dignitaries and people of the community attended the ceremony, which was held at the location of the future memorial.

Matt Lewis, a key figure in the project, expressed the significance of the occasion, stating, “We had the groundbreaking for the new World War Two memorial. We revealed the artistic rendering of what it will look like.”

Lewis emphasized the inclusivity of the memorial, which will feature the names of every veteran who served during World War Two and had ties to San Angelo and its surrounding areas.

Among the veterans present was Phil George, who celebrated his 100th birthday earlier in the week. His presence added a profound personal touch to the event, highlighting the enduring spirit of those who served their country.

On behalf of KLST and Carpet Tech, Scott awarded Lewis and the San Angelo World War 2 Memorial with $300 to help with the funds of this project.

“The most important message from the bottom of our hearts is thank you, veterans,” Scott said.

