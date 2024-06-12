San Angelo woman indicted for charge of criminally negligent homicide after fatal crash

A San Angelo woman accused of not properly securing her child in a car seat in July 2023 has been indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Morgan Lashea Palmour, 27, was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County in May in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of her daughter, according to court documents.

Palmour was free Wednesday from Tom Green County Jail on a $19,000 bond, according to online jail records.

"(Palmour) caused the death of Mazlynn Leech by improperly securing her child safety seat and by driving at a speed significantly lower than the speed limit," according to allegations in the indictment.

A San Angelo woman has been indicted for criminally negligent homicide after not properly securing her child in her car seat during a crash in July 2023.

The charge is a state jail felony, punishable up to 2 years behind bars if convicted.

Her jury trail is set for Nov. 18.

About the crash

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were three vehicles involved in the crash at 2:15 p.m. July 17.

The crash was on U.S. Highway 87, approximately 9 miles north of San Angelo.

Preliminary investigation indicated that "Vehicle #1" had driver Palmour, who was 26 at the time, with a 2-year-old female and a 4-year-old female in the vehicle.

The 2-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene by Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Susan Werner.

According to allegations in the release, the children were not "properly secured in vehicle," and Palmour didn't have a seatbelt on. She and the 4-year-old were transported to Shannon Medical Center with nonincapacitating injuries.

In "Vehicle #2" was family member James Palmour, 23, on a 2008 Johnny Pag Motorcycle. The release said he didn't have a helmet on. He was transported to Shannon Medical Center with nonincapacitating injuries.

Morgan, in her SUV, and James were both traveling southbound on U.S. 87 in the right lane with James following the SUV.

"Both vehicles were traveling at a very low speed," according to the release.

There was also a towing trailer being driven by Jose Sanchez, 58.

Sanchez was also traveling southbound in the right lane, failed to control his speed and struck Morgan's vehicle, according to allegations in the release. Her SUV then struck the motorcycle.

"All vehicles overturned and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway," according to the release.

Sanchez was transported to Shannon Medical Center with nonincapacitating injuries.

The weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.

The crash was investigated by Meghan Maffei, a trooper with San Angelo, Texas Highway Patrol, with assistance by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

'Wasn’t properly secured in vehicle'

Facebook posts have surfaced stating the children were properly in their car seats in the vehicle.

The DPS statement said both children were, in fact, not.

The Standard-Times spoke with Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin W. Baker for additional comment on the car seats and the Facebook posts.

"Being at the scene, I can say that what DPS put out is accurate," Baker said. "I am a certified technician, and when it comes to putting children in car seats, there's a lot of parts to it . . . being properly buckled, if the car seat is in the car properly.

"It's a tragedy, but we don't want this to happen again. We want to educate the public as much as possible."

The DPS has a file on child passenger safety and safety belt on their website. The six page document answers many frequently asked questions on car seats, booster seats, seatbelts and much more.

The DPS' Child Passenger Safety Information page also has helpful links including finding a technician for instillation assistance, restraint laws and more.

More: Teen dead following a crash in San Angelo

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Woman indicted for criminal negligent homicide of 2-year-old