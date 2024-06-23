San Angelo surplus equipment auction closes June 24

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —Would you like to buy an aquarium, a fire truck, or maybe a former police boat?

The most recent online surplus equipment auction hosted by the City of San Angelo in collaboration with René Bates Auctioneers Inc. started on June 10 and features a wide range of products, some of which are available.

City of San Angelo online surplus auction underway

The auction features 33 lots, including a 1991 Pierce pumper fire truck, a 2010 New Holland T4040 tractor, various utility and flatbed pickups, SUVs, a boat with a trailer, and a range of equipment and accessories.

Additional items up for bid include lawnmowers, treadmills, electrical mosquito traps, and pallets of unused building materials.

Bidding remains open until tomorrow, June 24, with current bid prices ranging from $5 to $2,000. For more information and to participate, visit the René Bates Auction.

This auction provides the public with a unique chance to purchase a variety of surplus items previously used by the city.

