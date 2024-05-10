San Angelo restaurant closes after building rent not paid

San Angelo's Craving Crab restaurant has closed after the building rent was not paid, according to a notice on the front door.

San Angelo's Craving Crab restaurant has closed after the building rent was not paid, according to a notice on the front door at 4509 Sherwood Way.

Craving Crab, 4509 Sherwood Way, opened Oct. 7, 2021, with an array of seafood.

In early May 2024, a lockout notice was posted on the front door for "nonpayment of rent".

"You are hereby locked out for delinquent rent owed for the premises," according to the notice taken in accordance with Chapter 93 of the Texas Property Code.

The notice was provided on April 3.

The new key will be provided only if tenant pays the delinquent rent. However, the restaurant was being cleared out on May 9.

The closure comes after San Angelo lost another seafood restaurant, The Crab Cajun & Seafood in February 2024.

