San Angelo Police warn of summer heat dangers in parked cars

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —Police Officer Richard Espinoza emphasizes the rapid increase in temperature inside vehicles parked in direct sunlight.

“People need to realize that when their vehicles are in direct sunlight, within a matter of 10 minutes, the temperature can increase by 20 degrees inside the vehicle compared to outside,” said Espinoza, San Angelo Police Department’s Public Information Officer. “Within about an hour, it can increase approximately 50 degrees.”

Espinoza advises calling 9-1-1 in emergencies, as officers can assist in such situations. “We want to remind the public to make sure the backseats of their vehicles are clear of children and pets. Even on a day when it’s 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a closed car can exceed 100 degrees in less than half an hour,” he added.

As the summer heat intensifies, the San Angelo Police Department is urging residents to be cautious about the dangers of leaving children and pets inside parked cars.

