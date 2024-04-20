San Angelo Police Chief Candidate: Mike Hernandez

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Early voting for the May city elections begins on April 22. Meet Mike Hernandez, a candidate running for the upcoming San Angelo Police Chief election.

Lt. Hernandez has served the community with over 36 years under his belt and is ready to potentially step into the role of the San Angelo Police Department’s police chief.

Lt. Hernandez shared that the reason he is running for this position is to focus on four areas – Improve discipline, provide better training, have better retention for the department and better recruitment.

“After that, I need to focus on working with the city government, serving all the officers that work at the police department, and this community,” he said.

While working at SAPD since the age of 18, Lt. Hernandez has four division commands under his belt. He shared that he is also the only candidate who has attended a prestigious 10-week-long leadership school called the FBI National Academy.

“You know, I’ve been working and serving for 36 and a half years. It’s what I started when I was 18,” he said. “I just, I want to continue to do that and to lead from the top is very humbling to even think about.”

Lt. Hernandez explained that even though the police chief is at the top of the chart for the department, he thinks it needs to be flipped with the chief being at the bottom of the chart.

“The cheat sheet needs to be at the bottom he needs to serve all the officers and should I get into this position my statement, my mission statement for the police department will be ‘serving all who call through pride, professionalism and purpose’. And that means all, means everyone inside and outside the department,” Lt. Hernandez said.

The Police Chief Candidate Forum will be live on KLST following the 6 p.m. news at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22. The forum will also be live-streamed on Concho Valley Homepage. Click here to submit your questions for the forum.

