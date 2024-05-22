San Angelo pedestrian dead after being backed over by vehicle

A San Angelo pedestrian is dead after being backed over by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The event happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday by 9500 South York Road in Tom Green County.

According to the preliminary investigation, Cody Brazeal, 40, was driving a 2006 Mack Tanker Truck.

"While performing work related function, the driver (Brazeal) inadvertently backed over the pedestrian on scene," the release stated.

Robert Stevens, 63, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Susan Werner, according to the release. Brazeal was not injured.

Road and weather conditions were dry and clear.

