San Angelo monitors water supply amid conservation efforts

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo’s current water supply stands at 32 months, just under three years, prompting city officials to closely monitor water usage.

Conservation measures will be implemented when the supply drops to 24 months or two years.

As summer approaches, officials urge residents to be mindful of their water use.

“We want to ensure everyone conserves water as best as possible,” said Shane Kelton. “Our water supply is starting to get low, so we’re hoping for some fall rain and possibly tropical activity to help us.”

San Angelo is approximately three inches below its average rainfall total for the year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.