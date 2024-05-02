A 43-year-old San Angelo man has died following a rollover crash on April 27, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fatal crash happened around 7 p.m. at FM-2105 and Oilfield Drive in San Angelo.

According to the preliminary investigation release from the DPS, two vehicles were involved, a 2004 Ford F-250 and a 1999 Ford F-250.

A 43-year-old San Angelo man has died following a rollover crash on April 27.

Timothy James Clark, 43, was driving the 2004 vehicle with no seatbelt, according to the DPS.

David Thomas Fairchild, 68, was driving the 1999 vehicle.

The investigation showed that Fairchild was leaving a private drive and turned west onto FM-2105.

"(He) began to accelerate prior to entering the westbound lane," according to the release.

Clark was also traveling westbound on FM-2105 and struck the back of Fairchild's truck while it was still on the improved shoulder of the roadway. Fairchild pulled over and stopped.

"(Clark's vehicle) continued into the borrow ditch and struck a fence," the release stated. "(The vehicle) rolled onto its side, skidded, and came to rest upright at the entrance of Oilfield Drive."

Clark was pronounced dead on scene by a nurse. Fairchild sustained no injuries.

Weather conditions were clear and the roads were dry, according to DPS.

The scene was investigated by Nicholas Easter, a San Angelo Trooper for Texas Highway Patrol. He was assisted by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: 43-year-old San Angelo man dead following rollover crash