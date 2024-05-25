San Angelo ISD celebrates Lake View High School Class of 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD proudly congratulates the Lake View High School Class of 2024. The graduation ceremony for 205 future-ready graduates was held Saturday morning at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

The ceremony commenced with the Chieftain Band, led by Director Franklin Piland, performing “Pomp and Circumstance” during the graduates’ procession. Friends and family cheered as the graduates entered and took their seats. Lake View HS Principal Zach Ramirez welcomed attendees, followed by the LVHS JROTC’s presentation and posting of colors. Graduate Aaron Munoz led the Pledge of Allegiance, Dalila Davis led the Texas Pledge, and Victoriah Villa provided the invocation.

Valedictorian Gabrielle Flores encouraged her peers to remain ambitious and appreciate life. “Your mind is a terrible thing to waste. So stay sharp, don’t stop dreaming, and most of all, have a good time,” she said. “Remember to be human. Take a breath, laugh, joke, smile, and talk to friends and family. Live in the moment and appreciate what life has already given you.”

Class Salutatorian Ian Cortez added humor to his speech by quoting Ricky Bobby: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” He continued, “We are all winners in our rights, through various personal challenges and struggles. In my eyes, we are all winners.”

Following the presentation of diplomas, Juan Ledesma delivered the benediction. The ceremony concluded with the Class of 2024 singing the LVHS School Song, accompanied by the Chieftain Band, before tossing their caps and celebrating with loved ones.

A full livestream recording of the LVHS graduation ceremony is available on the SAISD YouTube channel and will be broadcast on SAISDtv, Optimum Channel 4, for two weeks following the ceremony.

San Angelo ISD celebrates the achievements of the LVHS Class of 2024 and honors this significant milestone. For more information, visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

