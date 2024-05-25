San Angelo ISD celebrates Central High School Class of 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD proudly congratulated the Central High School Class of 2024. The graduation ceremony for the 626 future-ready graduates was held this morning May 25th at the Angelo State University Junell Center/Stephens Arena.

CHS Principal Jill Ross welcomed attendees, followed by the CHS JROTC’s presentation and posting of colors, a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by senior members of the Bobcat Choir, national and state pledges led by Naudya Alvarado, and an invocation by Tatiana Castaneda.

Mrs. Ross introduced special guests, including SAISD Board Trustees and district leadership, before SAISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran addressed the class. “Do not become discouraged, encourage yourself and those around you, and never, ever give up…Meet your problems head-on and you will be victorious in life,” said Dr. Moran.

Valedictorian Ann White urged her peers to be thankful, highlighting the support from teachers, extracurricular activities, and the unity of the senior class. The ceremony also featured a heartfelt moment as graduates, wearing orange ribbons, honored Carlie Jo Johnson, a fellow graduate battling leukemia, who walked the stage to receive her diploma.

Following the presentation of diplomas, Salutatorian Mariel Harzke delivered the benediction, emphasizing the importance of gratitude and relationships. The ceremony concluded with the CHS School Song and a cap toss led by the Top Ten graduates.

A full recording of the CHS graduation ceremony is available on the SAISD YouTube channel and will be broadcast on SAISDtv, Optimum Channel 4, for two weeks following the ceremony.

San Angelo ISD celebrates the achievements of the CHS Class of 2024 and wishes them success in their future endeavors. For more information, visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

