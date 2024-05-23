San Angelo Honorary Commanders visit Goodfellow air force base

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Members of San Angelo’s Honorary Commanders program visited Goodfellow Air Force Base on May 23rd as part of their ongoing education about the base’s operations. The program, designed for civilian community leaders, provides monthly focuses on different aspects of Goodfellow.

The May 23rd session, led by the Forces Squadron, showcased various weapons used in training and included demonstrations by military working dogs. The community leaders also toured the Goodfellow firing range.

“Seeing this place as its city within a city is cool, especially how they are partnering with the city to support our needs,” said Molly Turk, an Honorary Commander. “Of course, seeing the dogs was very cool.”

Col. Damon Dalby highlighted the unique relationship between San Angelo and Goodfellow Air Force Base. “This is my twenty-third year in the military. I have lived in a lot of communities, and this is a historic relationship. It is one of the best I have ever seen,” Dalby said. “There are more community partnerships between San Angelo and Goodfellow than any other Air Force installation. This community cares for Goodfellow, and Goodfellow cares for this community.”

