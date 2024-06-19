San Angelo City Council renews trash contract with Republic Services

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo City Council members agreed to renew Republic Services as the city’s trash service during their meeting on June 18.

The new contract will keep Republic as the city’s trash pickup service for eight years. Part of the contract language requires that Republic Services maintains a visible office in San Angelo.

The next contract will also result in a slight increase in trash collection prices. Before the new contract, the residential monthly fee is a little more than $18, and after the contract enacts the price will go up to $19.87 as soon as August.

City Operations Director Patrick Frerich says, “Our rates are right in line but our services are a little bit better than what most municipalities offer. Very few municipalities if any that we found offer the citizens free dumping out at the landfill so that’s a huge benefit where you can take any amount of tonnage that you want to once a month with your water bill as long as you’re a homeowner.”

The final reading on the new trash service contract is expected for the City Council meeting on July 2.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.