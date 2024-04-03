San Angelo City Council approves over $5 million seal coating project

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During a San Angelo City Council meeting on April 2, a multi-million dollar seal coating project was approved for area roadways.

The over $5 million project will be funded by both the City of San Angelo and Tom Green County. The City of San Angelo will fund about $1.5 million of the project while the city will fund the other $3.5 million.

What will City Council be prioritizing in 2024?

“Last council we approved a presser pave process that is going to be focused on one portion of downtown and we’re gonna seal coat the rest of downtown proper, if you will, in this program,” said Director of Operations Patrick Frerich.

Council members also approved several proclamations during the meeting on everything from public safety telecommunications to services for the military.

