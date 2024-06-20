San Angelo City Council adopts new water conservation plan

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — For the first time in five years, San Angelo City Council members adopted a resolution on the city’s water contingency plan this week.

The 2024 Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan addresses the city’s diverse water sources and growing needs for the next 20 to 30 years, aligning with state requirements for projected population growth.

“Every five years we update that plan,” said Shane Kelton, executive director of public works. “We project our population growth, assess how much water we have, and identify our sources, whether that’s Lake Ivie, Twin Buttes Lake, or the Hickory Well Field.”

City crews are also replacing older water meters and testing water service lines across San Angelo. Teams of eight to 12 employees will be working in streets in front of homes and businesses to ensure the city’s water infrastructure meets future demands.

