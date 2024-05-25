San Angelo braces for heavy traffic on Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Heavy traffic is expected across San Angelo as residents prepare for Memorial Day weekend getaways. City and county offices and courts will be closed on Monday, though city trash pickup will remain unaffected.

At Lake Nasworthy, visitors are already setting up for the holiday weekend. Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek Parks are available, along with season passes.

The city’s municipal swimming pool on East Avenue will open for the season tomorrow and remain open throughout the Memorial Day holiday.

As Memorial Day marks the start of the busy season on area lakes, officials urge residents to plan accordingly and drive safely.

