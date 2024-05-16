San Angelo Assistant Band director arrested for online solicitation of minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A 33-year-old man from San Angelo, who served as an assistant band director in the Wall School District, has been released on a $45,000 bond after his arrest on Tuesday for alleged online solicitation of a minor.

Identified as Tom Josh Carroll, he was reported to have sent sexually explicit communications to multiple female students, prompting administrators to alert authorities.

Investigations revealed that Carroll targeted underage students. He was subsequently booked into the Tom Green County Jail, with a “U.S. Marshal hold” placed on him.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.