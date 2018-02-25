Samuel L. Jackson Shreds 'Mothaf***a' Donald Trump Over Armed Teachers Idea

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has torn apart President Donald Trump’s idea to arm some teachers in a bid to prevent school shootings.

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has torn apart President Donald Trump’s idea to arm some teachers in a bid to prevent school shootings.

The “Pulp Fiction” star joined the growing chorus of critics of the plan with this tweet on Friday:

Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 23, 2018

“Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!!” asked Jackson.

His post has gone viral.

Trump first touted the idea of arming 20 percent of teaching staff at schools during a “listening session” last week at the White House that included students and parents personally affected by the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The proposal has sparked an avalanche of criticism, with many teachers using social media to speak out against it.

Lily Eskelsen García, the president of the National Education Association, told Education Week that solutions are needed to “keep guns out of the hands of those who want to use them to massacre innocent children and educators.”

“Arming teachers does nothing to prevent that,” she said.

Related:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View.