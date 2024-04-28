Samuel Dale DAR recognizes outstanding students

Apr. 28—Samuel Dale Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized outstanding students and community members Sunday, April 14, at the 21st annual Awards Tea held at the Meridian Activities Center.

Bunnie Tisdale, regent, welcomed approximately 75 guests to the program. Tiffanie Roberts opened the meeting with prayer, Glenda Thomas led the Pledge of Allegiance and Nell Covington led the salute to the Mississippi flag.

Each year, the chapter recognizes outstanding students from the fifth grade classes throughout Meridian and Lauderdale County schools, Lamar and other schools in the area with its Youth Citizenship Awards. A DAR Good Citizen is also recognized from the senior classes of area schools, and an adult member of the community is also recognized for outstanding contributions to the community with the Community Involvement Award.

This year's Youth Citizenship Awards were given to fifth graders Messiah Harris, from West Hills Elementary; Mason Underwood, from Southeast Middle School; and Kathryn Wilson from Lamar Elementary School. They were presented with a certificate, a lapel pin and an American Flag.

The DAR Good Citizen Award was given to Christian Alexander Roman from Lamar High School; Laura Yvette Bell from Southeast Lauderdale High School, and Carrie Brooks Campbell from Clarkdale High School. They were each presented with a certificate, a lapel pin, an American Flag and a $50 scholarship.

The DAR Community Involvement Award is presented each year to a person or group who, either through volunteerism or employment, has enriched the lives of the citizens of our community. This year the award was presented to former Sheriff Billy Sollie in appreciation for all the years of service he has given to Meridian and Lauderdale County.

Billy is a true Meridianite, having been born here, attended Meridian Public Schools, graduated from Meridian High School and attended Meridian Junior College. He spent 20 years as Meridian's Chief of Police and 27 years as sheriff of Lauderdale County before retiring in January. He and his wife had two children, Steven and Caitlin, and are blessed with two grandchildren, Jaylin and Laine.

Sollie was presented with a certificate, an American flag, and an American flag lapel pin.