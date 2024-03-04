Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones are up to $150 off at Amazon and Best Buy

Both Amazon and Best Buy have kicked off new sales on Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup, taking up to $150 off the unlocked versions of the recently released smartphones. The 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra and the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus are each $150 off at $1,150 and $850, respectively, while the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 is $100 off at $700. We've seen a handful of trade-in and gift card offers for the phones since they were released in late January, but these are their largest cash discounts to date. As a reminder, the S24 Ultra and S24 Plus start with 256GB of storage, while the base S24 starts with 128GB. If you need more space, higher-capacity models are also discounted. The deals apply to multiple color options, too.

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro remain the top picks in our guide to the best Android phones: They take better photos, generally provide a cleaner software experience and typically cost less. That said, we note Galaxy S24 Ultra as a good alternative for those who're willing to pay for more premium hardware. It runs on a faster chip (Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), has a gorgeous OLED display and gets longer battery life. Its titanium frame should be a bit more durable long-term, plus it comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus. Samsung did jack up the price by $100 over last year's model, though this deal neuters that hike at least a little bit. We gave the Galaxy S24 Ultra a score of 89 in our review earlier this year.

The smaller Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus aren't quite as high-end but may still be worthwhile if you want to avoid a Pixel. Both earned a score of 87 in our review. They still get you a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a rich 120Hz OLED display and seven years of software updates. That software includes the same suite of hit-or-miss AI features, including a live language translation tool. The S24 Plus lasts longer on a charge, but the base S24 may appeal to those who want something more compact. The S24 Ultra has a more advanced camera array, though, with a sharper main lens and an extra telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. These two also use aluminum frames instead of titanium. We'll inevitably see larger discounts on each of these phones in the months ahead, but if you've been sitting on an older Galaxy device and want to upgrade today, this is a decent chance to save.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.