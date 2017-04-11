Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs. Note 7

Samsung was earlier rumored to discontinue the Note series due to the Note 7 crisis.

Post the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch, all eyes are on Samsung’s next flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The next-in-line device is expected to have some features of Galaxy S8 and some that it would retain from its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

The Note 7, the company's 2016 flagship device, marks a dark chapter in Samsung’s smartphone history. Many of the Note 7 devices exploded, endangering customers’ safety and in some cases causing damage to their person and property. The company is still being sued for damages caused due to Note 7 explosions.

But, amid the Note 7 fiasco, the many new features the device brought failed to grab attention. The Note 7 featured an iris scanner, a 2K display and a 12-megapixel camera capable of recording 4K videos.

The Note 8 is expected to be Samsung’s effort at gaining the ground lost with the Note 7. While the company is yet to make any announcement regarding the Note 8, some expected features of the device have emerged.

Let’s pit the two against each other and find out how they compare:

Display

The Note 7 featured a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1440x2560p screen resolution. It also featured Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which offered protection from falls.

The Note 8, according to a recent leak, might feature a 6.4-inch display with a 3840x2160p 4K resolution. It is also expected to feature an infinity display like the Samsung Galaxy S8, which means that in addition to the large display size, it will also have no bezels, which would give consumers a wider surface area to work on.

Performance

The Note 7 came with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset with an Adreno 530 GPU. The Note 8 is expected to feature the 10nm technology-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with the next-generation Adreno GPU.

Camera

The Note 7 featured a 12-megapixel rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture with phase-detection autofocus and the capability to record 4K videos. The Note 8 is expected to feature a dual camera, similar to iPhone 7 Plus.

Android OS

The Note 7 came with Android 6.0 – Marshmallow OS, while the Note 8 is expected to come with Android O.

Accessories and other features

The Note 8 is expected to have a new S-Pen with increased sensitivity in comparison to the one that came with the Note 7. It is also expected to feature Samsung’s artificial intelligence-based voice assistant, Bixby.

One area where Samsung is expected to be extremely careful is the battery, considering that the Note 7's 3,500 mAh battery was diagnosed to be the cause of the explosions. The tech giant might go for thermal-pipe cooled design for the Note 8.

