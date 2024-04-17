Samsung Frame TVs are up to 37 percent off right now

TVs might have gotten much less bulky in recent years, but most are still just big black screens. If you've been holding out for something a bit prettier, check out Amazon's sale on Samsung's QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series. Most of the sizes are down to record lows, but the 75-inch model has the best deal thanks to a 37 percent discount. It's still going to cost you a pretty penny, but the framed TV is down to $1,895 from $2,998 — a $1,103 savings.

We've been big fans of Samsung's frame TVs for some time and love not having to stare at a blank screen. This model has features such as an anti-reflection and matte display, so it doesn't give itself away as a TV hiding along your actual artwork. You can display one of over 2,000 beautiful works from across the world, ranging from The Starry Night to The Kiss by Gustav Klimt. However, on top of the money you shelled out on the TV, there's also a $6 monthly subscription to the Samsung Art Store. You can opt to add your own photos instead (just make sure they're prepped for such a large format and don't get all pixelated).

The Samsung Frame TV does include a slim wall mount and lets you customize the bezel's type and color. Quality-wise, it's a QLED 4K TV with Quantum HDR. If the size — or price — feels like too much, then check out other sizes, such as the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV. This model is down to $998 from $1,498 — a 33 percent discount and an all-time low price.

