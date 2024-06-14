New Sam's Club store headed for Middle Tennessee, officials confirm. Here's what we know

Sam's Club is looking to build a new store along South Hartmann Drive in Lebanon, according to information discussed at a work session for city council members on Thursday.

Project Soaring Eagle is the code name for the Sam's Club project, according to Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell.

Development representatives with Endeavor Entities made a presentation to city council members Thursday that would lead to the store being constructed north of Interstate 40, on land across from Home Depot, Lebanon council member Chris Crowell said.

Bell and Economic Development Director Sarah Haston have been working on the project for two years, according to the mayor.

"This will create millions of dollars in sales tax and property tax revenue for the City of Lebanon," Bell said. "Lebanon draws consumers from a wide area. I believe Sam's Club will expand that area even more."

Infrastructure improvements will be needed and could be discussed at the June 18 Lebanon City Council meeting, Bell said.

The concept will need to go through the approval process, Crowell said.

Construction of a new road will be part of the development if it moves forward, he added.

Sam's Club, a division of Walmart, is a membership-only retail store similar to Costco or BJ's Wholesale Club.

Mt. Juliet had a new Costco open in June and a BJ’s Wholesale Club open in December.

