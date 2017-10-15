Sampdoria moves 6th in Serie A with win over Atalanta

Sampdoria's Duvan Zapata, right, elebrates with his teammate Italian forward Fabio Quagliarella after scoring, during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Atalanta at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, 1Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — Sampdoria came back from a goal down to beat visiting Atalanta 3-1 and move into sixth place in Serie A on Sunday.

Duvan Zapata, Gianluca Caprari and Karol Linetty scored second-half goals for Samp, which has lost once in seven matches and has a game in hand.

Atalanta, which held Juventus to a 2-2 draw before the international break, had taken an early lead with a header from Bryan Cristante.

Bologna remained level on points with Samp after a 2-1 win over promoted Spal in a regional derby that hadn't been contested in the top division in nearly a half century.

Rodrigo Palacio was involved in both of Bologna's goals, first setting up Andrea Poli then causing an own-goal from Bartosz Salamon before Spal pulled one back.

Torino is one point further back in eighth after Lorenzo De Silvestri scored an injury-time equalizer for a 2-2 draw at Crotone.

Also, Fiorentina beat Udinese 2-1 with a brace from former Udinese forward Cyril Thereau; Sassuolo and Chievo Verona drew 0-0; and Genoa beat Cagliari 3-2.

The Milan derby was scheduled for later.