'Same thing, different times' -- Reflections from the Tommy Lee Hines movement

Mar. 9—Editor's note: This story relies on archives, interviews, and the book "Scapegoat" by Peggy Allen Towns to trace the Tommy Lee Hines movement against the backdrop of the Justice for Steve Perkins movement. In an effort to uncover parallels, the narrative alternates between 1978 and 2023, with subheadings replicated from The Decatur Daily's headlines.

—

Danny White worked at the Lurleen B. Wallace Developmental Center in 1978. He lived in Northwest Decatur in what was known as the Black part of town. Bank Street marked the division between Black and white neighborhoods.

"I grew up in a time when you had to go to the Black bathrooms, drink out of the Black — well, back then it was 'negro' — fountains," White said.

Until 1969, Black students in Decatur attended Lakeside High School, the only all-Black high school in the city. White was one of the first Black students to attend Decatur High.

He lived four houses down from his classmate and best friend. His friend had a brother with an intellectual disability named Tommy Lee Hines.

White was also friends with James Guster, eight years his senior, who delivered papers for The Decatur Daily for several years.

"I grew up with the Hines family here in Decatur," Guster said. "I knew Tommy from knee-high to adult."

White said the neighborhood boys looked out for Hines.

"He was older than me, but to us he was — you know, we protected him. We wouldn't let him get off the block. He loved trains. If he wanted to go see the trains, somebody would always go with him."

Twenty-two-year-old White was working on a Friday evening when he overheard students watching the local news. Decatur police arrested a Black man and charged him with raping two white women, anchors said.

"They showed a picture of the person they had arrested, and I'm like, that's Tommy Lee."

Hines was 25 years old when Decatur police detained him on May 23, 1978. He was a slight figure at only 5-feet, 2-inches tall. He attended the Cherry Street School Developmental Center. With an IQ in the 30-range, he had the mental capacity of a 6-year-old. (Hines would later be charged with a third rape.)

"I knew Tommy was not capable of committing those acts," Guster said.

—

'About 100 protest Decatur police killing of Stephen Perkins' (Oct. 1, 2023)

On Sept. 29, 2023, the Decatur Police Department sent out a press release with the subject line: "Officer Involved Shooting."

According to the police account, a homeowner had pulled a handgun on a tow truck driver during an attempted vehicle repossession. The driver left and then returned just before 2 a.m., accompanied by police.

"Officers at the scene ordered the homeowner to drop his weapon, which he refused to do," the release said. "It was at this time the homeowner turned the gun towards one of the officers on scene. The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the subject."

Later that evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the man killed by police as 39-year-old Stephen Perkins. Like friends of Hines, those familiar with Perkins couldn't reconcile the police version of events with the man they knew. They said he was a family man. Neighbors shared stories of Perkins' kindness.

"We've all grown up with each other," said Aneesah Saafiyah. "So, if you tell us something about another person and we know that's not how that other person is, you're going to have to prove it."

A crowd gathered at City Hall on Oct. 1. before they marched down Lee Street, Ferry Street, Cain Street, Fourth Avenue and, after congregating at Lee Street and Fourth, back to the City Hall steps.

Many held signs: "Justice for Steve," "His life mattered," "We want justice," "We deserve answers," "#IAM STEVE."

—

'Some 500 Blacks march on City Hall' (May 30, 1978)

"More than 500 Blacks marched a mile to and from Decatur City Hall Monday to protest the arrest of a retarded Black man charged with raping two white women," read the front page of The Daily.

"There were indications that the case of Tommy Lee Hines is being seen by Black leaders as a springboard to broader lines of protest in the city."

Hines attended Newcomb Street Church of Christ. After his arrest, the church became the de facto Decatur headquarters for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a civil rights organization established by Martin Luther King Jr. The pastor of the church, Alfanso Robinson, reached out to state leaders of the SCLC for help in protesting Hines' arrest. In response, the SCLC sent field organizer the Rev. Richard B. Cottonreader.

White caught wind of what was happening at the church and attended his first Friday meeting to speak about Hines. His friend, 24-year-old Larry Kirk, joined him.

Robinson told those gathered that Cottonreader would arrive on Monday and wanted two men from the community to stand with him.

White was surprised when an attendee nominated Kirk. He thought they would choose an older, wiser member of the community. He was doubly surprised when someone nominated him next.

"But to understand it now," White said, "they had more at stake than we did. We were young and we didn't have families. Neither one of us was married."

The pair stepped outside to consider their futures. They paced. They thought about the danger the community was asking them to sign up for. Finally, Kirk said he was going to accept.

"Growing up, I had led youth walkouts," White said. "I was the youth president of the NAACP. It was kind of like: You talk the talk, now is the time to walk the walk."

On that first big march, protesters carried signs in support of Hines. Walking from Newcomb Street Church of Christ up Vine, Bank and Lee streets to the front of the municipal building, the crowd chanted slogans and sang hymns.

Decatur police were confident they had the right man. When asked if they had any physical evidence tying Hines to the rapes, Detective Ernest Bowman responded: "I can't tell you what our evidence is before we go to court. That would defeat the whole purpose."

Robinson in 1978 told The Daily that more marches were planned.

"From day one to the finish I hope we emphasize that these protests will be of a non-violent nature," he said. "I was in Vietnam for 18 months, and I got sick of the violence over there. We're out for Hines' release and more jobs and better living conditions."

Community members donated money for Hines' legal defense at a local bank. He was freed on $25,000 bond. Organizers began meeting at Newcomb Street Church of Christ daily, rather than weekly.

"Somebody had to say something," said Guster. "To say nothing, you might as well be agreeing with what has happened."

To spread word of the demonstrations, Cottonreader sent White and others out into the community to go door-to-door.

"You got to understand, this is the first time any Black people had ever protested anything in Decatur," White said. "We had to go and let the people know that we were going to start protesting and demonstrating."

The Tommy Lee Hines movement gained momentum.

"The main point of focus was from The Decatur Daily," White said. "I guess they found out our meeting point, so a reporter came and asked questions. Every day from that point on, there was something in the paper about Tommy Lee Hines."

A reporter named Paul Foreman attended one of the church meetings. There, Robinson heard grievances from the Black community and took notes. Police brutality was a popular topic, with one officer singled out as having a pattern of "riding roughshod over the community."

The city doesn't maintain Black areas of town well enough, said one attendee. Better recreation facilities were mentioned.

A group led by Cottonreader attended the next City Council meeting and asked leaders to drop all charges against Hines. Instead, Hines was indicted by a grand jury.

"It's in the hands of the courts now," said Mayor Bill Dukes. "All I can hope is that justice will be served."

White remembers a receptive mayor. Dukes allowed an overnight encampment of protesters in front of City Hall, called "Justice City," to continue for weeks. Meanwhile, police discovered a burning cross in Delano Park with a sign that read: "Save the land, join the Klan."

"Every day we went to City Hall," White said. "We would go to Dukes' office and sit down with him. And, you know, he received us every day.

"There was nothing he could do, but the point we were making was we weren't going away. Being the mayor, you got to take the responsibility."

When Hines was taken into custody and sent out of town for a mental evaluation without his attorney being notified, protesters shifted their attention to the Morgan County Courthouse and District Attorney Mike Moebes. They stayed in the courthouse overnight.

Claiming demonstrations interrupted proceedings, judges issued a court order banning those without official business from the courthouse grounds.

Cottonreader, Kirk and White were arrested when they tried to enter the courthouse. They remained in jail after refusing to post $500 bonds each. A hundred supporters gathered in the jail parking lot to protest the arrests.

—

'Activists turn themselves in to jail for allegedly blocking US 31 bridge' (Oct. 25, 2023)

Security video from Perkins' neighbors the night he was killed began circulating on social media. Amateur internet crime sleuths took to TikTok. A Facebook page was created: "The Movement — Justice for Clay Steve Perkins," and it was used to spread word of planned demonstrations.

Police Chief Todd Pinion released a statement: "It would be improper and irresponsible for me to comment on the evidence in this case, and (I) cannot legally release any evidence in the case."

Supporters of Perkins began attending weekly City Council meetings.

At a vigil in front of City Hall attended by hundreds, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt gave a rousing speech: "If you don't burn something down, that must mean you consent!"

Afterward, city officials in a press conference said the speech made them "uncomfortable" and pleaded with residents not to harm the city. Amid fears of violence, the Princess Theatre and other downtown businesses closed early on a Friday.

Another recording from a neighbor's property hit the internet, the first with audio, and it contradicted the police version of events.

"We need to make a change and we need to make something happen," said Briona Watkins, who grew up with Perkins and was instrumental in organizing the first protests. "We want to see honesty, truthfulness, bodycam footage. We need answers."

Grass-roots activist groups such as New Way Out, Standing In Power, Night Shift, Underground Protest, the Huntsville Bail Fund, the Rocket City Medics and Black Lives Matter lent their support to protests.

"It's not a Black or white thing," said Rodney Gordon, president of the Morgan County chapter of the NAACP. "We're not going to make this a race thing. This is a right and wrong thing."

When asked about the shooting at a speaking event in Decatur, Gov. Kay Ivey said there was "not a whole lot to say" until the investigation was completed.

"I and the city of Decatur are deeply committed to the release of information as soon as it is released by the appropriate agencies in compliance with applicable laws," said Mayor Tab Bowling in a video statement uploaded to Facebook. He later deactivated his Facebook account amid online pressure from Perkins supporters.

At least eight protesters were arrested by Decatur police between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 and charged with disorderly conduct. Video footage captured that weekend showed an officer pulling a supporter off a sidewalk, multiple officers tackling a woman in the parking lot of People's Bank, and a woman arrested for cursing.

Later that month, a group of motorists, including Gordon, blocked traffic on the U.S. 31 bridge during rush hour. Piecing together information shared on social media, the police issued arrest warrants for those allegedly involved. The accused marched with a group of supporters, around 30 total, to turn themselves in.

"How in the world can we have justice anywhere if we all keep quiet?" said Tommy Cook in front of the jail. "Somebody got to say something. Somebody has to do it."

Nearby, Quincy Crittendon held a child while waiting to be booked.

"I'm going to jail so that my grandson doesn't have to go through all this," he said.

In November, a Black and outspoken critic of Decatur police, Cornelius Echols, was jailed and cavity searched for allegedly littering. The arresting officer has a history of abusing the community, according to Echols, who said he was deliberately targeted.

As City Council meetings continued, Black community leaders and pastors lobbied for city changes that went beyond Perkins. The family of Jaiden DeJarnett, a Black boy killed in a police chase, argued for a moratorium on pursuits. Several residents argued against tearing down the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, which served the Northwest community for over 50 years.

—

'Klan members burn cross at City Hall; Blacks march' (Aug. 15, 1978)

"Sandwiched between two tense but uneventful marches by protesting Blacks, Ku Klux Klansmen burned a cross Monday evening on the lawn of Decatur City Hall" read The Daily on Aug. 15, 1978.

A Decatur gas station owner told reporters that Klan membership had "skyrocketed" in the wake of the Hines movement: "I look upon this as a rebirth of the Klan."

Police told The Daily that 6,000 people attended the cross burning. Klan members and their supporters numbered over 150.

"I'm not saying that Hines is guilty, and I'm not saying that he is innocent," said Klan leader Bill Wilkinson, "But I am saying let justice flow in Decatur."

Wilkinson promised the crowd that the Klan would remain camped on the site until city officials banned all demonstrators from camping on city property.

Dukes consulted with the city attorney about creating an ordinance that would ban unwelcome tents and other activities from all city property.

"I want to emphasize that this ordinance has nothing to do with any threats that may have been made," he said.

Justice City was shut down after the City Council unanimously approved the ordinance.

Following Hines' indictment, protest leaders tried to meet with Moebes like they had met with Dukes.

"He claimed it was an ongoing investigation and he couldn't talk about it and all that," recalls White. "We didn't believe it. It was just so he could get out of dealing with the public. Just like the DA in Morgan County now."

Hines' lawyer asked the court for a change of venue due to the case's publicity. The judge granted the request and moved the trial to a county with virtually no Black people: Cullman.

More city ordinances aimed at quelling protests were passed, including the banning of firearms during demonstrations and requiring a parade permit from the police chief to congregate.

"Someone brought the ordinance to us at the church," White said. "We pondered on it and thought about it all night. Cottonreader walks in the church that next morning and he was like: 'Let's go. We're marching to City Hall.'"

—

'Crackdown on Perkins demonstrations could violate First Amendment' (Jan. 31, 2024)

After an internal review, four Decatur officers were disciplined for their roles in Perkins' death. The alleged shooter was indicted by a grand jury for murder.

In a lengthy Facebook post, 21-year-old Councilman Hunter Pepper defended the disciplined officers.

"I believe in this matter that public pressure is going to change the outcome in this matter and I believe that wrongdoing will come of this from the top," he wrote. "Do I believe in justice? Yes, yes I do.

"I think some are forgetting what the old days were like when communities were lawless."

In late December, Bowling said in a press release that he would begin requiring Perkins supporters to comply with the Hines-era parade ordinance before demonstrating on public property, sparking widespread condemnation and a direct response from the ACLU.

Terrance Adkins called the move "egregious."

"We should be able to protest and use our First Amendment rights wherever it's possible as long as we're being lawful," he said.

After skipping several council meetings, Bowling on the four-month anniversary of Perkins' death told residents that he would no longer remain in the meetings during public comment.

"It has become evident that many comments are no longer constructive," he said.

A makeshift Perkins memorial that had been permitted on the steps of City Hall for months was removed by city officials after pro-police material appeared in the same spot overnight.

Money was raised for several "Justice for Steve Perkins" billboards around town. Shortly after they went up, the Fraternal Order of Police erected opposing billboards that said "Back the Blue" and "We (heart) the Police."

Online Decatur groups with different ideas of justice bickered over the events of Sept. 29. They shared one thing in common: All were eager to see the bodycam video.

—

Legacy

Counter-protesters grew alongside the Hines movement. When the trial moved to Cullman, the Klan waited for a group of Hines supporters who marched 35 miles from Decatur. Several were arrested upon their arrival in Cullman County.

One Cullman resident told reporters that he was afraid the Black Panthers would come to town.

In October 1978, Hines was convicted of one count of rape by an all-white jury and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment. Meanwhile, minor clashes between the Klan and Black residents of Decatur continued.

On the anniversary of Hines' arrest in 1979, tensions came to a head when protesters met Klansmen on Bank Street. There was a shootout, and several were injured. Both sides blamed the other. That night, businesses were burned and looted.

"You're not innocent, Decatur," said SCLC president Joseph Lowery. "The Klan does not exist in a vacuum. They're able to exist because the so-called good people of Decatur refuse to speak out."

For the other rape charges, Hines' attorney successfully secured a change of venue to Jefferson County. There, a jury found him unfit to stand trial. He was transferred to Partlow Mental Health Institution. After it was shuttered in 2011, Hines spent the rest of his days in a group home for the intellectually disabled. He died Feb. 11, 2020.

Danny White lives in Tennessee now and goes by the surname Saafiyah. He's 68 years old.

"I think about what's going on in Decatur every day," he said. "The same thing now as in '78 is law enforcement. It's the good ol' boy system in the Decatur Police Department. They've killed Black men, beat them, put them in jail. They've been doing it from the time I was a little boy until I left Decatur."

Guster is 76 and lives in Madison County.

"It's been just a continuation from Tommy down to Steve," he said. "If you're the wrong color in that area, it's pretty much the same thing. Same thing, different times."

Saafiyah's daughter, Aneesah Saafiyah, and Guster's grandson, Terrance Adkins, are founders of Standing In Power and have been important figures in the Perkins movement.

"I have not told her, not one time, to stop or don't do it," Danny Saafiyah said. "I'm not going to do that, because my father and mother didn't tell me that. I'm happy that she chose to do what she does, and that she's from my lineage. That's how I see it."

Guster said it was a "joy" to see his grandson follow in his footsteps.

"Alabama appears to have changed a bit on the surface, but only on the surface," Cottonreader told reporters in 1978. "Racism has gone underground."

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino