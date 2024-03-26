Samaritans to relocate to more accessible building

The charity has applied for planning permission to change the use of the property

Guernsey Samaritans is to move out of its current premises.

The charity has been located at Forest Lane, in St Peter Port, since the 1970s, but it said the building was too large and "no longer suitable".

It said the building was in "a difficult location for accessibility" and it was looking for alternative premises.

The charity has applied for planning permission to change the use of the property before it is sold.

It said: "Sadly the building is no longer suitable for the modern working requirements of our charity.

"It is also too large for our needs and in a difficult location for accessibility.

"We are therefore looking to downsize to a more appropriate home."

The charity said changing the use of the property before it was sold would "maximise interest from any prospective purchasers".

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links