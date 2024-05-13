Sam Poloche memorial services on Monday in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The fourth and final memorial service for the officers killed in the line of duty two weeks ago in Charlotte will take place on Monday.

Community members line Hwy 70 to honor Officer killed in shootout

The Celebration of Life will be held for North Carolina Department of Corrections Investigator Sam Poloche, 42, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Uptown Charlotte. The event will be private to the media but open for the public to attend. Interment services will be held at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe.

A procession will be held in between the two with traffic expected to be impacted on US-74.

Poloche was one of four law enforcement members killed when a US Marshals Task Force Unit attempted to serve a warrant on Terry Hughes, Jr. on April 29. Hughes was killed during the shootout.

CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, Deputy US MArshal Thomas Weeks, and NCDOT Investigator William ‘Alden’ Elliott were all laid to rest in what has been an emotional couple of weeks for the city. Tributes have poured in and included a visit by President Biden with the fallen officers’ families.

He is survived by his wife and two children, according to his obit.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to be in attendance on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.