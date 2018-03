Sam Nunberg, a former Donald Trump campaign aide, announced Monday that he plans to defy a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller requesting campaign documents related to the Russia investigation.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View