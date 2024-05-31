Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum receives grant for Indigenous language fair

May 31—The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History received a grant contribution for the museum's Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair (ONAYLF).

The $10,000 grant was given to the museum by Oklahoma Humanities, a nonprofit focused helping communities learn about human experience, new perspectives and participate in civic life through humanities, according to the press release. This grant will account for about one-third of the funds required to host the language fair.

"We fundraise for (the fair) from scratch every year," said Raina Heaton, lead organizer for ONAYLF, "We're to have this money so early in the fundraising cycle. so, we've got kind of a leg up for next year's fair costs. The fair is funded mostly by donations so a lot of tribal donations as well as any kinds of grants we can get."

Heaton said this is the first year the museum has partnered directly with Oklahoma Humanities. Last year's fair was mostly funded by a grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and has received funding from the National Endowment for Humanities. The funds from Oklahoma Humanities will go towards the shirts provided to the students and honoraria for speakers and other performances as needed.

Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair is an event structured at celebrating indigenous languages of the US and typically feature around 40 languages. Students perform skits, spoken languages, prayer, modern and traditional songs, present posters, comics, books and more.

The fair just wrapped up its 21st year in April and has become part of the community, which is why so many people and organizations are willing to donate.

"People expect us to hold this every year," Heaton said. "That they are going to take the day and take all the busses — get on the bus at like four in the morning up in Pawhuska — and drive down to the fair for the day. The kids practice for it, like all year."

The fair has grown over the years, starting with just 200 attendees the first year and the most recent years have seen upwards of 2,000 attendees and 1,000 students. Heaton said the museum has seen a growth in variety of Indigenous languages.

"You can kind of see how the different shapings — how the landscape changes in language revitalization in the state," Heaton said. "The goal is basically to encourage kids to see what's out there, network with their peers and be part of this community that speaks indigenous languages."

The 2025 Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair will be April 7-8.