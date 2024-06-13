Sam Morgen joins The Desert Sun as its new Palm Springs reporter

Sam Morgen has joined The Desert Sun as a reporter covering the city of Palm Springs.

He succeeds Paul Albani-Burgio, who has shifted to reporting on business in the Coachella Valley, following previous business reporter James Cutchin's departure from The Desert Sun. With Morgen's arrival, Albani-Burgio has now fully transitioned to his new role as the growth and development reporter.

Morgen, who grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, earned his bachelor's degree in journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Madison — where he also studied computer science.

“My interest in journalism came from my desire to write, and so I wanted to do something that allowed me to do that,” he said. “And then I got into computer science because I was interested in data journalism."

His interest in both fields have led to parallel tracks — as a journalist and web developer — throughout this career.

After graduating from university, he spent a few months interning at a Silicon Valley startup before making the transition into journalism. He then reported for The St. Ignace News in St. Ignace, Michigan and the Kentucky New Era in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

A few years later, he made the move to California to serve as a reporter for The Bakersfield Californian, where he primarily covered the city of Bakersfield and Kern County governments. During that period, he worked on notable projects, such as a series of reports analyzing the demographics of individuals subjected to police force, as well as a focus on an immigration center in Bakersfield operated by a private company that was fighting to keep it open despite state efforts to shut it down.

Following a few years in Bakersfield, Morgen took a break from journalism and embarked on a new path as a web developer. "That was interesting and fun, but then after a certain period, I did miss (journalism), so I wanted to come back and give it another shot," he said.

Morgen, however, is no stranger to the Coachella Valley. He made Rancho Mirage his home about two years ago during his hiatus from journalism and was immediately charmed with the desert's unique culture and Palm Springs' mid-century modern architecture.

"This is a really beautiful area, in general. I really like hiking and being outside, and this is a really good place to relax and just be in a quiet environment," he said. "And then, I really just like being by the pool and reading a lot of history. I'm a big history guy, and then I pepper in a few books of fiction every once in a while. That's something that I can do quite a bit out here."

Morgen, now tasked with covering Palm Springs as its newest reporter, looks forward to connecting with new people. "I really want to ingratiate myself in the community and get to know the pulse of the city," he said. "I just hope to explain the topics in depth and find interesting things, wherever they may be."

You can contact Sam Morgen by email at sam.morgen@desertsun.com, where you're welcome to share news tips, as well as reading and hiking recommendations.

