Sam’s Club theft: alleged getaway driver arrested, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore woman has been arrested in connection with a theft at Sam’s Club in March, according to the Mobile Police Department.

30-year-old Jessica Andree Pierre was arrested and charged with organized retail theft, News 5 has learned.

An MPD news release said officers were called to Sam’s Club on I-65 Service Road on March 14 around 6 p.m. for a report of retail theft.

When officers arrived, they found a man had walked out of the store with merchandise.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Davante Stallworth, allegedly left the store with a Troy-Bilt pressure washer and an A-iPower inverter generator.

He was seen exiting Sam’s Club and entering a white vehicle, according to Mobile police.

On April 2, the driver of the vehicle, now identified as Pierre, was arrested, according to the release.

Stallworth has not been arrested.

Anyone with information on Stallworth’s whereabouts can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

