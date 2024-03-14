Salvation Army struggles with some Osceola neighbors as it seeks temporary site after fire

The Salvation Army is getting the “cold shoulder” from some Osceola County neighbors according to its area leader, stifling plans to open a temporary center to serve the area’s homeless after a devastating November fire in its previous location.

Capt. Ken Chapman, the Salvation Army’s area commander, said he’s faced challenges trying to open the temporary facility since the Nov. 6 blaze at the 700 Union Street building in Kissimmee.

“No one wants the Salvation Army in their backyard … because the perception is that we’re a magnet for homeless,” Chapman said. “We negotiated with a couple places to try to have a storefront area where we could provide the services … but we’re getting kind of a cold shoulder from a lot of places.”

Chapman referred to it as “a NIMBY mentality.” NIMBY is an acronym for “not in my backyard.”

Because it is one of the few organizations that works to help the growing homeless population in Osceola County, the agency’s lack of a temporary building is forcing other nonprofits to fill the gap at a time when need is skyrocketing.

Chapman said the nonprofit has seen a 32% increase in people seeking assistance since last year and now serves 125 meals per day. This comes as homelessness has risen by 67% over the last five years in Osceola and nonprofits struggle to meet demand with few shelters.

The county needs to increase help for the homeless — its two shelters only serve women and children. Meanwhile, funding for a shelter for men and women has been delayed.

Chapman said the Salvation Army is still seeking a location for a temporary location for services, a food pantry, meals and showers, but it’s been difficult with a seven-member staff. Since the fire, staff members have been traveling more than ever, he said.

He said a county-owned facility was in the works to become the temporary location but the plan fell through because of the cost of necessary renovations.

In the meantime, the agency is working to raise money for a long-term location that would house all Salvation Army services including showers and laundry facilities, as well as other nonprofits, to provide a $10 million “one-stop shop,” Chapman said.

“Right now there are no plans for a shelter there but there are plans for a phase two, after we open the large facility, for affordable housing to be built on that same property,” he said.

In February, the county pledged a $5 million matching grant for the permanent facility and Chapman said the agency is aggressively fundraising for the other $5 million.

Those in need can still get emergency financial assistance, food pantry items and help from other programs the Salvation Army offers at First Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Mill Slough Road in Kissimmee, spokeswoman Natasha Player said in an email.

Player said staff still provide food, clothing and hygiene kits in the 700 Union Street parking lot, as well.

Financial donations to the Salvation Army can be made at salvationarmyosceola.org. Donations of diapers or food pantry items should be delivered to the church.