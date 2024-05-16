Salvation Army recalls 'Donut Lassies' as National Donut Day approaches

May 16—For American soldiers stationed overseas, a small reminder of home can be a big deal. Nonprofits like Military Connections in Penn Hills regularly collect care packages to send to service members abroad.

In the early 1900s, that reminder took the form of the "Donut Lassies," Salvation Army workers who traveled to France to provide comfort and spiritual aid to soldiers. According to the nonprofit World War Veterans, about 250 volunteers traveled to France and set up small huts near the front lines where they would provide clothes, supplies and baked goods to soldiers.

After two volunteers, Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance, realized that serving baked goods would be more difficult than they anticipated, they began using soldiers metal helmets as cookware. They filled the helmets with oil and used them to fry doughnuts that they distributed to the troops.

In recognition of National Donut Day on June 7, Salvation Army members in Pittsburgh will deliver 35 dozen doughnuts, provided by Giant Eagle, to veterans at the VA in Aspinwall.

In 1938, The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago as a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the Donut Lassies.

"The Donut Lassies exemplified sacrifice on behalf of others," said Maj. Gregory Hartshorn, divisional commander of The Salvation Army's Western Pennsylvania Division. "Their bravery inspires us to continue to proudly serve our neighbors in need across 28 counties in Western Pennsylvania. We look forward to once again marking this sweet occasion in our community."

Salvation Army members continued to provide comfort, care and doughnuts to troops in World War II, where another similar tradition took root.

Teams of three female American Red Cross workers operated "club-

mobiles" equipped with a kitchen area. They visited with soldiers, played them Victrola records, served hot coffee and fresh-made doughnuts, earning them the nickname of "Donut Dollies."

During the Korean War, Donut Dollies fried up to 20,000 doughnuts per day for U.S. troops, according to the Heinz History Center, and were most visible during the Vietnam War. Between 1962 and 1973, they traveled more than 2 million miles in military vehicles visiting combat troops at remote fire bases across the country.

Part of the Heinz History Center's collection in Pittsburgh includes papers and photographs from South Side native Rose Karlo Gantner, who served as a Donut Dollie during Vietnam.

History center officials said Gantner often spent her evenings visiting wounded soldiers and supporting medical teams. Its collection includes some of Gantner's Donut Dollie activity sheets, materials regarding her work with the Red Cross and a card sent home to her mother.

In addition to bringing doughnuts to the VA, the Salvation Army will also host a Donut Day 5K in Bradford, near the New York state line, June 8. For more information, see SalvationArmyWPA.org/donutday5k.

