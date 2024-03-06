Jim McCreery holds up his Salvation Army Service Extension Volunteer of the Year Award on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, as Salvation Army Service Extension State Director Billie Kay, left, and Salvation Army Service Extension Regional Southern Liaison Gordon Hoag look on.

Jim McCreery was honored as the Salvation Army Service Extension Volunteer of the Year in a surprise ceremony last week.

Salvation Army Service Extension State Director Billie Kay and Salvation Army Service Extension Regional Southern Liaison Gordon Hoag presented McCreery with the award at the beginning of a meeting at the Bedford Salvation Army Extension Office on Washington Avenue.

McCreery earned the award in part because of his "countless hours of administrative services and running our programs in the community," Hoag said.

Kay said, "One of the things that sets Jim apart is his collaborations with other people and agencies. He exemplifies the hands and feet of Christ in this community."

Upon accepting his award, McCreery stated, "This takes a lot of effort from a lot of people. We've got a lot of organizations we partner with now. I appreciate everyone that helps."

McCreery went on to say, "We help put people into housing, we help them get jobs. We try not to overlap with other agencies. We get people started, so they can then help themselves. I appreciate this (award) very much. It means a lot, but it's a team effort."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Salvation Army presents Jim McCreery with Volunteer of the Year award