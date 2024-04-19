Salvation Army Homeless shelter sparks debate in Alton

ALTON, Ill — Tensions ran high in Alton tonight as both residents and public officials passionately advocated for and opposed the proposed Salvation Army homeless shelter.

Alton alderwoman Rose Brown hosted a community meeting addressing concerns about the upcoming Salvation Army New new hope house. Some residents were opposed.

“I’m not sure what significant issues come along with homelessness that deal with substance abuse or mental illness,” said Brown. “You’re not going to cure that within 30 to 90 days.”

Salvation Army staff and city officials listened to concerns and expressed their purpose in having this facility in Alton.

“It’s our goal and our purpose in life to put people on a pathway of hope,” said Major Adam Moore, Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Commander. “To partner with individuals and families to create lasting change in their lives.”

According to Mayor David Goins, there was a mistake in the location selection.

“One of the misconceptions is that their property values would go down,” said Goins. “I spoke with somebody from the realtor side of things, Illinois realtors, who stated that’s not true. The other one is the increase in crime and the increase in loitering.”

Several residents advocated for the 48-bed homeless shelter.

“Regardless of where we put this, it needs to be! We said that we built a new hotel, and we built a new Starbucks. We forget about our own people,” said Kennedy Smith, a resident of Alton.

The Salvation Army and city officials stated there are alternative locations to Oakland Avenue and Valentine Lane under consideration, offering potential solutions to community concerns.

