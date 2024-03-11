Salvation Army hatching big plans for new community center at former Humane Society

The Salvation Army of Livingston County plans to convert a former Michigan Humane Society veterinary clinic in Genoa Township, shown Tuesday, July 11, 2023, into a community center for social welfare programs and church services.

GENOA TWP. — The Salvation Army of Livingston County is gearing up to convert a former Humane Society building into a Corps Community Center for social welfare programs, community activities and a church worship space.

Organization officials expect later this week to close on the purchase of 2462 Dorr Road in Genoa Township.

Lt. Robert Leach said the larger building will help the organization "continue what we’re doing, continue to expand and make programs more efficient."

Leach said their current community center at 503 Lake St. in Howell has been listed for sale. They plan to use proceeds from the sale to improve the new center. A previous plan to move to a different property on Grand River Avenue was scrapped due to high renovation costs.

Leach said he hopes the new center will be operational within a year.

"We're aiming to put a kitchen in there, hopefully to do more with the feeding programs we do, like Summer Lunch Bunch" he said.

He also hopes to see a larger food pantry in the new center, where clients can "shop for yourself."

The larger space will better accommodate a warming and cooling center and provide opportunities to expand community activities. They currently offer activities for all ages, including teen nights, music programs and activities for families and seniors.

"We're hoping to bring in affordable afterschool care. We're looking at licensing and the cost for that," he said.

Danté Morris puts items donated by the Salvation Army into a wagon holding Jasmine Morris, two-years-old at the time, for their family of eight Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

"Since about last August, we’ve definitely seen an increase in the need for shelter, for sure, people needing temporary shelter. Unfortunately, we’ve seen an increase in elderly needing temporary shelter," he said. "And we’ve definitely seen an increased demand for rental assistance."

The Salvation Army serves clients in need of food assistance, utilities and rental assistance, emergency housing in a hotel and vouchers for clothing and household items from their Brighton thrift store.

The facility is expected to provide social services to about 30-35 families per week, officials said in documents submitted to Genoa Township.

The organization runs other programs, like Pathway of Hope, which aims "to break generational poverty," and Summer Lunch Bunch, which feeds families at multiple locations across the county during summer break.

They also host holiday and seasonal programs such as food baskets and toys for children and winter clothing pick-ups.

As a Christian organization, the Salvation Army hosts morning worship services, Sunday school and Bible studies. They plan to house a chapel at the new center.

On March 4, township officials approved a final site plan, special land use permit and environmental impact assessment for the community outreach center and church.

The building was once home to the Humane Society of Livingston County, which closed its operations and merged with Michigan Humane in 2019 after operating in the county since 1977. While, at first, Michigan Humane continued to operate a pet adoption center and veterinary clinic in the building, they later closed the adoption center and put the building up for sale.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Salvation Army hatching big plans for new community center