Salter: The Texas economic model works

Amidst national economic uncertainty, the Lone Star State is flourishing. The Texas Tribune recently reported that Texas gained nearly half a million people between July 2022 and 2023—30 percent of the national population increase. It’s easy to see why so many Americans are clamoring to become Texans: Job growth is strong at 3.1 percent, well above the national average of 1.7 percent. Likewise, personal incomes are growing at a robust 5.2 percent, whereas the national average is 3.5 percent.

Texas achieves this by embracing economic freedom. The Cato Institute’s Freedom in the 50 States index puts Texas at 6th in the nation. There is no state income tax. Property taxes sometimes make Texans grumble, but they have the virtue of underpinning a decentralized public finance system. That keeps more public money at a close political distance to voters, fostering local oversight and control.

The state’s regulatory touch is also comparatively light. As the Freedom in the 50 States report notes, “The state has a right-to-work law, no minimum wage, and a federally consistent anti-discrimination law.” This puts Texas at the top of the labor-market freedom rankings. It’s easy to find a job in Texas—and if you end up not liking it, it’s easy to switch. Other states could benefit by making their labor markets as dynamic as Texas’s.

Pick any measure you want: Texas comes out looking like a champ. Unemployment is low at 4.0 percent. Admittedly, this is higher than the national average of 3.7 percent—but Texas’s labor force participation rate is a full 1.5 percentage points above the nation’s, indicative of a much stronger foundation. Texas is the number-one energy-producing state, boasting 30 percent of America’s refinery capacity and 75 percent of its petrochemical production. In manufacturing, Texas punches above its weight, producing 10 percent of the nation’s manufactured goods with 8.9 percent of the nation’s population. Texas is also the largest exporting state, accounting for more than a fifth of the nation’s trade. Finally, housing in Texas is affordable, with a median home price of $332,000, significantly below the national median of $402,242.

Of course, no state is perfect. Even though Texas is comparatively prudent on fiscal matters, there’s an argument that government spending is growing too fast. The state’s FY 2024-2025 budget contains $321.3 billion in total appropriations over the next two years, a 6 percent increase over the spending in the previous budget. But a consistent comparison of initial appropriations for these two budgets shows a 20 percent increase, the biggest jump in recent history. As economist Vance Ginn explains, Texans could breathe easier and pay lower taxes if there were stronger institutional spending restraints. Capping government spending growth at population growth plus inflation during the previous budget period would do the trick.

There are also plenty of counterproductive rules the state could remove. The prevalence of occupational licensing creates unnecessary barriers to specific jobs. Nurse practitioners can’t practice independently. Anti price-gouging laws seem consumer-friendly, but in reality prevent goods from flowing to where they are scarce and needed. There’s ample room for improvement.

Nonetheless, what Texas has achieved is impressive. It weathered the pandemic and bounced back strong. Its economy provides ample opportunities for individuals and families to thrive. As we’ve seen from the migration data, people will “vote with their feet” by moving to where they can build their best lives. That so many of them are choosing Texas tells us something important.

With rising incomes, abundant jobs, and a relatively affordable cost of living, Texas leads the nation in broad-based prosperity. Let’s hope more states adopt the Texas model, making wealth and wellbeing more widely accessible.

Alexander William Salter is an economics professor in the business school at Texas Tech University, a research fellow at TTU’s Free Market Institute, and a State Beat fellow with Young Voices.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Salter: The Texas economic model works