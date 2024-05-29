A salt marsh panne contains a world of marine life wonders: Nature News

Spring is a lovely time to go to the coast. Most of us gravitate towards the beaches, but it can also be fun to visit the salt marshes that line our coastline — estuaries, where rivers meet the sea.

These marshes protect our coastlines from storm surges and floods and are habitats for countless fish, invertebrates and birds. There is a huge diversity in the size of our salt marshes, from the vast expanses in Scarborough or Rye to the smaller fringing marshes along the Webhannet or York Rivers.

A round salt marsh panne formed by a spring high tide at Parsons Beach in Kennebunk, Maine.

A particularly special time to go is after a spring tide — the tides that happen after full and new moons when the difference between high and low tide is greatest (the word spring comes from the idea that the water is springing onto the land). This is when we have our highest high tides and lowest low tides. These tides flood the salt marshes, bringing new life to one of my favorite features of a salt marsh, the salt pannes. This is also one of the best times to visit a marsh by kayak or canoe. When the tide is high enough, you can often paddle over the marsh and see it up close. You want to avoid walking on a marsh as every footprint compacts the surface and leaves lasting damage.

Salt marshes are divided into zones determined by how often they are submerged at high tide.

A great egret feeds on small fish trapped in a salt marsh panne at Parsons Beach in Kennebunk, Maine.

The lower zones of a salt marsh are flooded daily by the high tides. Look for coarse-leaved grass on the edges of the small tidal creeks that run through a marsh. This is cordgrass (Spartina alterniflora), marking the transition from low to high marsh.

The high marsh only gets flooded twice a month during spring tides. This is where you will find cowlicks of the more delicate salt marsh hay (Spartina patens), beautiful tiny purple flowers of sea lavender, and, in the fall, the brilliant red of common glasswort (Salicornia sp). The high marsh is usually quite level because it has formed from compacted, slowly decomposing layers of old salt marsh hay and trapped sediment, laid down year after year as sea level rises, forming the peat that comprises the base of the marsh. Salt marshes and peat are especially important to our coastlines and coastal communities because the spongy peat absorbs floodwater, and the marsh acts as a buffer against storm surges.

Dotting the high marsh are pools, sometimes almost perfectly circular, sometimes not, called salt pannes. During the spring tides, small fish and crustaceans and other food for waterfowl are carried in with the tide and then sometimes trapped as the tide goes out. This is why you will often see a variety of birds fishing along the edges or wading across these shallow pools. In addition to providing an abundance of food for birds, much of the plant diversity on the marsh is associated with these shallow pools.

Salt pannes are a stressful place for many species because the water conditions can change rapidly. On hot summer days, the pools start to dry out, concentrating the salt and causing water salinity to skyrocket. Dissolved oxygen also goes down as temperature goes up. Only some of our most hardy fish, little mummichogs and sticklebacks, for example, can tolerate these conditions. As the pannes dry out over time between spring tides, the fish and crustaceans in these pools get concentrated. This is when you will often see the most birds feeding, the pickings are getting easier and easier. Then, with the next spring tide, the cycle begins again as the ocean carries new life into the pools.

Susan Pike

Susan Pike, a researcher and an environmental sciences and biology teacher at Dover High School

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: A salt marsh panne contains a world of marine life: Nature News