Salt Lake man arrested after allegedly attacking churchgoers at random at Cathedral of Madeline

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested after Salt Lake City Police say he walked into a Catholic cathedral during Mass Sunday morning and started attacking people with both a wooden sword and his fists.

Chandler Grillone, 31, faces two felony charges of aggravated assault, one felony charge of property damage under $5,000, a misdemeanor assault charge, as well as charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer. He was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday morning, May 26.

According to probable cause documents, Grillone entered the Cathedral of the Madeline on E. South Temple St. in Salt Lake City and “without provocation or any indication of reasoning,” began his attack.

Two victims were allegedly struck with a “bamboo wooden sword,” before Grillone allegedly attacked a third person with his fists, breaking their glasses. He also allegedly fought police officers, “twisting away” and refusing to get into the patrol car. Grillone was eventually restrained and transported to jail.

None of the victims knew Grillone, and there appeared to be no motive for the alleged attack, according to court documents.

It was unclear if any wounds or injuries were sustained in Grillone’s alleged attack.



