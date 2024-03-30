Salt Lake City police officer helps pepper-spray victim talk to boss in viral TikTok

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City police officer was brought into the social media spotlight overnight, without his knowledge.

A now-viral video posted to TikTok shows a Salt Lake City police officer helping a man who said he was pepper sprayed call his boss to explain why he might not show up for work.

The video begins with the man saying “I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to come into work, I’m at least gonna be a little late.”

A Salt Lake City police officer then came into frame, saying “This is Officer Rucker with the Salt Lake City Police Department. Keevin here was pepper sprayed early this morning … Someone knocked on his door, he opened up the door, and he was pepper sprayed, so he might be a little late or not come in today. It’s a pretty painful thing.”

SLCPD said the man called police claiming an unknown person pepper sprayed him. The police department told ABC4.com that Officer Rucker did not realize the camera on the phone was on — he just thought it was a phone call with the victim’s boss.

The police department applauded the officer, saying “We are proud our officer did his job, remained composed, and friendly, and continued to help a person in need.”

