Salt Lake City police arrest 20 people along Jordan River Trail using undercover officers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As part of police efforts to reduce criminal activity along the Jordan River Trail, the Salt Lake City Police Department conducted an operation this month arresting 20 people and seizing hundreds of illicit drugs.

Since October 2023, the SLCPD’s Pioneer Patrol Division has been increasing patrol around the Jordan River Trail and nearby areas by conducting daily patrols, weekly strategy meetings, and occasional law enforcement operations, according to a recent press release.

The latest operations — which took place on June 15 and June 19 — included officers from SLCPD and the Utah Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P).

Authorities reported arresting 20 people and seizing methamphetamine, marijuana, over 500 fentanyl pills, two illegally possessed guns, and more than $2,000 in cash. As part of the operation, undercover officers bought drugs from dealers leading to their eventual arrest.

“The overall objective of this operation was to identify, locate, and arrest drug dealers, traffickers, and buyers along the Jordan River Trail,” SLCPD’s press release read.

Last month, officers arrested more than 30 people on the Jordan River and Folsom trails as part of another operation. In April, 28 people were arrested and more than 2,000 fentanyl pills were seized.

While the timing of the operations is not public information, the SLCPD has conducted at least one operation every month this year. The department said they anticipate similar operations will be conducted in the future.

SLCPD said they have been working on a multi-disciplinary approach since October and have coordinated with city, regional, and state agencies to help address concerns with the Jordan River Trail.

