Salt Lake City police arrest fugitive tied to February Poplar Grove shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City police team arrested a fugitive Friday night for his alleged connection to a shooting that took place in the Poplar Grove neighborhood more than four months ago.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Kenneth Ray Washington III, 37, was arrested around 10 p.m. after a judge approved the arrest warrant earlier that day. Officers with the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) located Washington’s car near 1000 South Main Street and safely took him into custody.

READ NEXT: 18-year-old shot twice in Clearfield, three juveniles detained

According to the press release, Washington is facing one felony charge of discharge of a firearm–shooting in the direction of another person and resulting in serious bodily injury. He was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

On Feb. 1, officers responded to an area near 1500 West Gillespie Ave. and located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Following the shooting, detectives specialized in violent criminal and robbery apprehension began investigating the incident. On Friday, June 21, officers arrested Washington in connection to the shooting.

Police have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the current condition of the victim. They say no additional information will be released at this time.

The SLCPD describes the VCAT as a “specialized unit within the department tasked with combating violent crime by identifying and apprehending violent criminals and fugitives.” The press release says the unit was created to “address emerging violent crime trends and the activities of repeat violent offenders.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.