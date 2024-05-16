Salt Lake Airport says ‘aloha’ to new airline service

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns have a new convenient way to experience a tropical getaway at the Salt Lake International Airport.

Beginning Thursday, May 16, Hawaiian Airlines will begin operating out of Salt Lake City, offering daily non-stop flights to Honolulu.

The full seven-hour trip will be serviced with an 189-seat Airbus A321neo, offering travelers free high-speed internet and Hawai’i-inspired food, snacks, and drink.

“We know the Hawaiian Islands have a special place in the heart of Utahns and for some, a Hawaiʻi vacation also means reuniting with friends and family,” said Brent Overbeek, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines. “Our new Salt Lake City service comes at the perfect time for travelers planning their summer vacations and we look forward to welcoming them with our warm Hawaiian hospitality.”

The flight will depart from Honolulu at 6:50 p.m. and arrive in Salt Lake City at 5:15 a.m. the next day. The return flight to Honolulu will leave Salt Lake City at 7 a.m. and arrive in Hawai’i at 9:55 a.m. giving travelers plenty of time in the day to enjoy the beaches or explore the destination hotspot.

“We extend a warm welcome to Hawaiian Airlines as they join the SLC International Airport family,” said Salt Lake International Airport Executive Director Bill Wyatt. “Hawaiian Airlines has a reputation for excellence in hospitality and we look forward to many years of prosperity.

Both the Salt Lake City International Airport and Hawaiian Airlines celebrated the new flight by welcoming the first travelers in true Hawaiian fashion. The first fliers were given a “festive gate-side celebration” with a fresh orchid lei, passion-orange-guava juice, cake and live music.

If you missed out on the gate-side celebration but still want to celebrate, Utahns are invited to join Hawaiian Airlines for their “31 Days of Lei” celebration at the City Creek Center on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend with live music, POG-flavored cotton candy, hula, orchid hair pins and flower lei.

