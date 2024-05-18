Salmonella recall for confectionaries sold in Kansas expands to include more products

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says an earlier recall for various confectionaries is being expanded to include additional products.

The FDA says Palmer Candy is expanding its previous recall announcement as more products may have come into contact with salmonella. The updated recall now includes two more products along with expanded “best by” dates for other products that were in the initial announcement.

The two additional products are patriotic white fudge cookies that come in 13.5 oz containers and drizzled caramel corn which comes in 5 oz and 12 oz packages. This new list of products , along with their corresponding best by dates, can be found below:

Caramel swirl pretzels 4 oz – 12/18/24-12/28/24

Caramel swirl pretzels 6 oz – 12/19/24, 12/20/24 and 1/19/25

Classic yogurt pretzels 28# – 12/11/24-1/8/25

Cookies & cream yummy chow 14# – 16/6/24-1/23/25

Enrobed pretzel rods 8 oz – 1/22/25

Favorite day bakery white fudge mini cookies 7 oz – 4/4/25, 4/5/25, 4/15/25 and 4/18/25

Frosted munchy medley bowl 15 oz – 1/3/25

Frosted patriot frosted pretzels 28# – 1/2/25, 1/3/25

Frosted pretzels 6 oz – 1/23/25

Munchy medley 15# – 12/14/24 and 1/3/25

Munchy medley 4 oz – 12/25/24-12/28/24 and 1/19/25

Munchy medley to go 4 oz – 12/25/24-1/19/25

Munchy medley 6 oz – 12/20/24 and 4/25/25

Patriotic munchy medley bowl 15 oz – 1/19/25

Patriotic pretzels 14 oz – 1/25/25 and 1/26/25

Patriotic pretzels 6 oz – 1/19/25

Patriotic red, white & blue pretzel twists 14 oz – 12/13/24-1/15/25

Patriotic snack mix 13 oz – 1/19/25-2/1/25

Patriotic white fudge cookies 13.5 oz – 4/22/25

Patriotic white fudge cookies 7 oz – 4/23/25 and 4/24/25

Peanut butter snack mix 12 oz – 11/13/24-12/22/24

Peanut butter snack mix to go 4.5 oz – 1/18/25

Snackin’ with the crew! Mizzou munchy medley 7 oz – 12/18/24 and 12/19/24

Snackin’ with the crew! Tiger treats 7 oz – 12/18/24 and 12/19/24

Star snacks chow down 25# 12/6/24 and 12/7/24

Strawberry yogurt coated pretzels 10 oz – 1/5/25 and 1/23/25

Sweet smiles yogurt covered pretzels 3.25 oz 12/18/24-1/4/25

Vanilla yogurt covered pretzels 10 oz – 12/18/24, 1/5/25 and 1/22/25

Yogurt pretzel 14# – 12/14/24-12/21/24

Zebra fudge cookies 7 oz – 3/20/25-4/30/25

Drizzled caramel corn 5 oz – 1/22/25

Drizzled caramel corn snack mix bowl 12 oz – 1/22/25

The FDA says the products were sold through retailers like Walmart, Hy-Vee, Target and Dollar General in 17 states, including Kansas. Most of the products come in a variety of retail packaging like bags, pouches and tubs. No illnesses have been reported yet in connection to these recalled products.

If you bought one of the recalled products, you are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can call Palmer Candy with questions at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

