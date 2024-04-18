Salmonella infections linked to potentially contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe’s in Pennsylvania

The CDC issued a warning regarding contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe’s locations across the country, including Pennsylvania.

The contaminated basil has led to Salmonella infections across seven states, including in nearby New Jersey. One person has been hospitalized due to the infection.

The product, Infinite Herbs organic basil, was sold in 29 states and Washington D.C. in 2.5 ounce clamshell-style containers.

Shipments of the basil stopped on April 12 and none of the product remains in stores.

Those who purchased the basil are encouraged to throw it away and clean any surface or item that may have touched it. Businesses are discouraged from selling or using the product and to also sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with it.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach craps. Symptoms normally start six hour to six days after consuming the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Click here to see Trader Joe’s locations in the Pittsburgh area.

