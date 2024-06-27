Salmon slices sold at Kroger and Pay Less stores recalled for possible listeria

A salmon product sold at Kroger and Pay Less stores in 15 states around the country has been recalled due to the presence of a bacteria that can cause listeria.

Foppen Seafood is recalling the 8.1 ounce toast-sized Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices in lot number 412 after routine testing found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the lot, which can cause listeria, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The affected salmon product was sold in Kroger and Pay Less stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

Foppen Seafood said customers who have the affected salmon product with lot number 412 should not consume it, and should instead discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

In a statement, the Netherlands-based Foppen Seafood said it has taken immediate steps to address "this isolated incident" and are working with both Kroger, who owns Pay Less, and the FDA to come to a resolution.

What is listeria?

Listeria are bacteria that can contaminate many foods, and people who eat those foods can get infected with the bacteria in an infection called listeriosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria are most likely to make pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older or people with weakened immune systems sick. Others can be infected with listeria, but the CDC says they rarely become seriously ill.

Symptoms of a listeria infection can vary, but can include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck and confusion.

How to contact Foppen Seafood

You can contact Foppen Seafood's U.S. office with any questions and concerns at 844-646-0928 or by email, supportQ1087@foppenseafood.com.

